Barnstaple man donates toys worth £2,200 to children across Devon

Dr Rajesh Singla, David Turner, Lynda Fairall and Fran Greenaway with some of the donated Christmas presents - Credit: Over and Above

North Devon charity Over and Above has had a fantastic thanks to the generosity of a Barnstaple man.

David Turner has given Over and Above another fabulous donation of toys to be distributed to the children who are receiving treatment on the Caroline Thorpe Children ward, the Special Care Baby Unit, Maternity Unit, in the community and North Devon children receiving specialist care in Exeter for cystic fibrosis, cancer and other illnesses.

This year David spent around £2,200 on the toys which he funded through donations from his gardening work.

Over and Above fundraiser Julie Whitton said: “Truly, we cannot thank David enough for brightening up the lives of the children being treated in our hospital at Christmas. Over the past three years David has delivered hundreds of toys for the children – and this week alone he has made three deliveries. His generosity is simply amazing.”

David said: “A few years ago my brother Shaun passed away from cancer. I found it very hard so I purchased toys for the children's ward at the hospital for Christmas as I wanted to give them joy and I was really happy to hear from people afterwards who told me their children had received a present.

“During lockdown I found it hard to cope and then my dad had a stroke. It made me feel depressed so I started gardening to help me. People then started giving me donations for the children’s toys. Raising funds to buy toys for the children has made me feel so much better knowing the toys will bring a smile to their faces.”

Over and Above relies on the generosity and support of individuals, community groups, companies and volunteers to enable it to continue providing equipment, facilities and services that patients, their families and the charity’s inspirational staff need.

Julie Whitton and David Turner - Credit: Over and Above

There are many ways that you can support your local NHS and however you choose to get involved, it really will make a lasting difference.

To donate or to find out more about Over and Above, North Devon’s NHS charity visit www.overandabove.org.uk or phone 01271 311772.