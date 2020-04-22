Selaine Saxby met virtually with Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland to confirm the future of the court in North Walk.

Magistrates, family and county court proceedings and social security and child support tribunals at the court have all been suspended during the coronavirus lockdown, with virtual proceedings taking place in Exeter.

And with police set to move out of Barnstaple Police Station later this year, concerns had been raised about the long-term future of the court.

Ms Saxby said the Lord Chancellor gave a ‘categorical reassurance’ that the magistrates court would return to Barnstaple.

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby. Picture: Nikki Powell

She said: “I am delighted that our magistrates’ court has a secure future and will work with ministers, the police and judiciary to ensure that this can proceed smoothly once we begin to move out of lockdown.”

Mr Buckland advised the court is used above the regional average.