Devon County Council, with the support of North Devon Council and North Devon MP Selaine Saxby, had intended to temporarily close the bridge to all motor vehicles except buses and emergency vehicles.

The aim was to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists by allowing greater social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

But in a joint statement from the county and district council issued this afternoon (Thursday, June 18), they said: “We’ve listened to public feedback and following discussions with North Devon MP Selaine Saxby we have decided not to proceed with the scheme to restrict traffic on the A3125 Longbridge.

“We still intend to introduce social distancing plans to extend Barnstaple town centre‘s pedestrianised area, and pop-up cycling parking facilities have already been introduced.”

The proposals had unleashed fury from local people, who feared the town would be swamped with congestion and return to being ‘the home of the traffic jam’ if the proposals went ahead.

There were fears for high street and town centre businesses if one of the main routes into the centre were closed to traffic.

The temporary trial period was scheduled for three months but many feared the move would become permanent.

The controversial plans came about following £338,000 emergency funding from the government to make provisions for walkers and cyclists during the pandemic.

Trial schemes are set to take place in Exeter, Newton Abbot, Barnstaple and Bideford.

A petition set up by Gemma Greening had gathered more than 4,200 signatures opposing the move, while an online poll conducted by the Gazette had more than 1,300 voters with more than 1,000 (80 per cent) also opposing the scheme.