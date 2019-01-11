The arches of the bridge are being illuminated as part of a project to improve pedestrian links from the train station to the town centre.

The installation of the lights begins on Monday (January 14), and will result in lane closures on the bridge between 8am and 6pm for up to two weeks while the work is completed. M and E Alarms will carry out the work.

North Devon Council (NDC) is leading the project, which has been supported Historic England, Barnstaple Town Centre Management, Barnstaple Town Council and the Barnstaple Coastal Community Team.

NDC’s executive member for economic regeneration, Councillor Pat Barker, said: “The bridge is going to look fantastic all lit up, it’s one of the town’s most recognisable and photographed landmarks and this project will really enhance the townscape at night.

“The lane closure will be for a maximum of two weeks, with work expected to be completed sooner.

“We hope motorists will understand the need to close one of the lanes during the work and hope it doesn’t cause too much disruption.”