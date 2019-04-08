Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the incident, which happened on Barnstaple Longbridge between 3.34am and 4am on Sunday (April 7).

The man was walking home from a night out when he was allegedly set upon by a group of men who punched him to the floor before kicking and stamping him while he was on the ground.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Members of the public – and particularly passing taxi drivers – who may have seen the incident, which took place at the North Devon Leisure Centre end of the bridge, are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime number CR/030548/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111