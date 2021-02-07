Successful Barnstaple lockdown laptop appeal will keep going

Published: 8:55 PM February 7, 2021

Gary Arlett and Andrew Marshall are appealing for donated laptops to help North Devon low income families during lockdown - Credit: Andrew Marshall

A laptop appeal to help North Devon families with home schooling during lockdown has seen a ‘phenomenal response’ but people have been urged to continue helping.

Local businessmen Andrew Marshall and Gary Arlett appealed for donations of used laptops to help children from low-income families and have been inundated, with almost 100 donations.

Computer technician Andrew, of OPC Computers, said so far about 40 laptops had been refurbished and gone out to those who needed them, with another 10 ready to go.

But they are still taking donations at Gary’s shop Computers in Silver Street, Barnstaple, and would like to hear from anyone with laptops that are ideally in working order, with a charger and battery.

Some people have also helped the appeal by purchasing power supplies and batteries to get even more computers back up and running.

Andrew said: “The response has been phenomenal, but please don’t stop, there is still a need out there and children potentially might not be back at school until the end of March.”

Barnstaple area families who need assistance should speak to their schools, which can provide a voucher that will entitle them to a laptop through the appeal.

If you wish to donate call Andrew Marshall on 07703 583538 or Gary Arlett on 07469 927522.