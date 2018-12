I would also like to thank all the club members that braved the weather in Barnstaple High Street for the past three months selling tickets.

The winners were: first, Mrs Woodland; second, Sandra Barr; third, Eve Merritt; fourth, the winner donated their prize to Devon Air Ambulance; fifth, winner Mr Jones donated his prize to the Lions Club.

Wishing all of you a very happy new year.

Andy Shiner

President, Barnstaple Lions Club, Bishops Tawton