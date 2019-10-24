Rotarians called in at North Devon Hospice to plant crocuses for World Polio Day. Rotarians called in at North Devon Hospice to plant crocuses for World Polio Day.

Club president Ralph Gordon and four fellow Rotarians planted bulbs at Children's Hospice South West's (CHSW) Little Bridge House and North Devon Hospice.

The bulbs were planted on Thursday (October 24) as part of Rotary International's campaign to raise awareness of efforts to eradicate polio.

The club planted 250 bulbs at the entrance of the children's hospice, and when they flower in February the grounds will be carpeted in purple crocuses.

Gary Hatch, maintenance manager at Little Bridge House, said: "It was lovely to welcome members of Rotary Barnstaple Link back to Little Bridge House.

Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link president Ralph Gordon, Richard Smith, Mike Wilcox, Graeme Davidson and Eddie Dymond planted crocuses at Children's Hospice South West's Little Bridge House to mark World Polio Day. Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link president Ralph Gordon, Richard Smith, Mike Wilcox, Graeme Davidson and Eddie Dymond planted crocuses at Children's Hospice South West's Little Bridge House to mark World Polio Day.

"Rotarians have planted hundreds of bulbs here over a number of years and not only are they raising vital awareness of World Polio Day, but we know we're in for a real treat here when spring arrives."

The club thanked St Johns Garden Centre for making a contribution towards the crocus bulbs.