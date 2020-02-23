Fitin 30 is calling for unwanted bras for its Against Breast Cancer bra bank. Picture: Matt Smart Fitin 30 is calling for unwanted bras for its Against Breast Cancer bra bank. Picture: Matt Smart

Fitin30 now has a bra bank at its base in Trinity Street for charity Against Breast Cancer for all women to donate their unwanted, unused or unloved bras.

The charity's bra recycling scheme takes donations through a network of bra banks to raise money for breast cancer research. The charity receives £700 for research for every tonne of bras collected.

The garments are also used to support small businesses in Africa in developing countries.

Fitin30 manager Wendy Marshall said: "As a women's only gym, it's an ideal charity to support.

"We all know someone who has been through breast cancer or is going through it, so it's close to our hearts.

"We don't want this to be confined to gym members, we want all women in North Devon to know this is where they can throw their bras in for a good cause."