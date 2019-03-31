Corrina Bellamy and Joan Eaton with Asda Barnstaple's community champion Walter Moore. Corrina Bellamy and Joan Eaton with Asda Barnstaple's community champion Walter Moore.

Corrina Bellamy and Joan Eaton had their locks cut off at Barnstaple’s Asda store on Thursday.

The pair were raising funds for the school’s PTFA, which is raising funds for the refurbishment of the flooring in its hydrotherapy pool, and had raised around £500 prior to the shave taking place.

Corrina, 39, and Joan, 66, are also donating their hair to Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

The pair said they were inspired to do something for the school after Corrina’s son and Joan’s grandson, Theo, ‘came on leaps and bounds’ there.

“The place is amazing,” said Corrina.

“Theo was afraid of water before he started there and now he’s able to go swimming. The pool has done so much for him.

“Asda have been absolutely amazing for allowing us to have it done here as well.”