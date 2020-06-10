Police said the man in his 30s was injured during an altercation with another man in Summerland Street some time between 8pm and 10pm last night (Wednesday, June 9).

A 26-year-old man from Barnstaple has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH with intent. He remains in police custody.

Police said there was someone guarding the scene at Summerland Street while enquiries continue.

They are appealing for information and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault. Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/046134/20.