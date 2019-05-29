Steven Forster punched a woman who he thought had been mocking him before he went away and returned with a heavy rock hidden inside a sock. He swung the makeshift weapon 'like a propeller' before lashing out and hitting victim Gary Hull so hard on the side of the head that it caused a four centimetre gash. Mr Hull was taken to North Devon District Hospital and needed a precautionary brain scan after the attack outside the centre in Howard Avenue on November 22 last year. Cornishman Forster has a long history of violent crime and drug dealing in Camborne, St Austell and Callington and moved to North Devon after being released from Channings Wood Prison, Newton Abbot, in 2017. He was made homeless after being evicted from a flat in Ilfracombe and sheltered accommodation in Barnstaple, and had just started using the Freedom Centre. Forster, aged 38, of no fixed address, admitted common assault, causing actual bodily harm, and having an offensive weapon and was jailed for 12 months by Recorder Donald Tait at Exeter Crown Court. He told him: