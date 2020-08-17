Flooding in the Square in Barnstaple. Picture: Caitlyn Ebsworthy Flooding in the Square in Barnstaple. Picture: Caitlyn Ebsworthy

Heavy rain on Monday afternoon (August 17) has led to flooding on many roads in and around the town centre, with as much as 3ft of flood water reported in places.

People are being advised to avoid travelling to affected areas, which include the town centre, Newport, Seven Brethren and Pilton.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it was dealing with dozens of calls to flooding in the town centre.

It advised it was dealing with the most urgent calls first, and would deal with incidents as soon as possible.

Flooding in the Square in Barnstaple. Picture: Caitlyn Ebsworthy Flooding in the Square in Barnstaple. Picture: Caitlyn Ebsworthy

Inrix, Devon and Cornwall Police’s traffic watch system, reported ‘significant delays’ on roads throughout the town.

It said roads had been blocked due to flooding, with congestion on surrounding routes including bridges, the A361 and A39.

The Environment Agency said officers were working to clear trash screens in the town in a bid to get water moving again.

Flooding in Barnstaple. Picture: Jack Delve Flooding in Barnstaple. Picture: Jack Delve

Flooding in Barnstaple. Picture: Jack Delve Flooding in Barnstaple. Picture: Jack Delve