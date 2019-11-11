The man, in his 80s, was walking along Park Lane around 12.10pm when he stopped a car and challenged the driver about speeding.

The driver then left but turned around and drove back towards the man before colliding with him and he was dragged around four feet down the road. The vehicle made off.

The pedestrian, from Barnstaple, sustained multiple cuts and bruises, and was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Police are investigating and seeking the driver, who was described as white, in his 30s, with dark hair.

His vehicle was described as a small black car which would have sustained wing mirror damage on the passenger side.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between noon and 12.10pm and may have seen the vehicle.

Anyone who has any details about the vehicle or can recall the number plate is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/101769/19.