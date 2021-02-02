Two Barnstaple gyms fined for staying open during lockdown

Published: 4:48 PM February 2, 2021

Two Barnstaple gyms have been fined for breaching Covid rules and staying open during lockdown - Credit: Getty Images

Two Barnstaple gyms have been fined after breaching Covid-19 regulations by staying open.

North Devon Council and police officers visited Brute Force Body Building Gym in Pilton on Monday, January 25 and Platform Gym in Pottington on Friday,January 29 after receiving complaints from the public.

When they arrived, officers found breaches of Coronavirus Restrictions Regulations, with the gyms were open and customers present.

As a result, the gyms were both issued with a Prohibition Notice - a legal notice to close and ensure they remain closed during the national lockdown.

They were also issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) of £1,000 each by the council. A number of people present were also issued with FPNs of £200 by the police at one of the gyms.

Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: "With coronavirus infection rates being so high, blatant breaches of government rules such as this not only put individuals at risk but also put the premises at risk of enforcement action.

“We are grateful to our residents who were vigilant and proactive enough to report these incidents of Covid regulations breaches to us, which we are then able to follow up with the police.

"This joint action with our police colleagues proves how seriously we are taking breaches of this legislation. It is there to save lives and we will not hesitate to act on any reports of people breaking the law and putting our local community at risk. One of these visits was carried out in the early hours of the morning so businesses breaking the rules should be warned that our officers are prepared to respond out of hours whenever necessary.

"We would also like to take the opportunity to thank all the businesses who have complied with regulations - our officers are finding many more examples of compliant than non-compliant businesses. Those choosing to do the right thing in these difficult times are in the majority and we are grateful to them."

Sergeant Noel Bourke, the Devon and Cornwall Police's community safety sergeant for North Devon, Torridge and West Devon added: “We are all really keen for people to be able to keep physically active in a Covid-secure way, however, it is disappointing that there are still gyms opening when the regulations in place are designed to keep people safe.

"The vast majority of businesses in our area have respected the regulations and are doing their utmost to comply with the measures and I recognise that this has been incredibly testing time for them all.”

Council officers have also have also visited supermarkets, car showrooms, DIY stores and other large retailers in North Devon to check that they are complying with legislation.

The council reports that the vast majority of businesses that are still permitted to be open for trading have successfully implemented Covid security measures and further advice has been given to businesses where it was required.

The council said it had also found nine hand car washes in breach of the regulations, but it was believed the rule-breaking was unintentional and a misunderstanding of the Government rules – only automated car washes may remain open.

The council said it would be continuing visits together with police and actively checking on holiday homes and other businesses over the coming weeks.

If anyone wishes to report a breach of coronavirus legislation, they can call North Devon Council on 01271 388870 or report it online at www.northdevon.gov.uk.