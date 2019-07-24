Richard Green said 306 ecstasy tablets and 30 grams of cocaine found in his car and a lock-up unit were all for his own use and he had no intention of selling them.

He said he bought the drugs in bulk to save money and planned to use them over weeks or months.

Green and his wife Georgina are on trial at Exeter Crown Court accused of selling illegal drugs or steroids from the Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple in August 2017.

Police recovered £56,000 in cash and boxes of steroids in a locked boiler room at the gym. The steroids had been supplied by top bodybuilder Nathan DeAsha and were worth £10,000.

Liverpool-based DeAsha, aged 33, who is known as The Prophecy, is rated among the world's top bodybuilders and won the British Grand Prix at Watford last month.

He has admitted supplying illegal steroids to the gym, where his address and fingerprint were found on the packages recovered from the boiler room.

Richard Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, denies possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the £56,000 as criminal property.

He has admitted possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which police found in his car.

Georgina Green, aged 41, denies possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property.

The prosecution say texts showed Green arranging to sell an eighth of cocaine for £300 and the 306 ecstasy tablets were far more than anyone would have for their own use.

They say the money in the boiler room was all or in part the profits of selling steroids or other drugs.

Richard Green told the jury he used 15 to 20 ecstasy tablets a month and bought the stock found in his car for a reduced rate shortly before he was stopped by police.

He said he bought the 30 grams of cocaine for £1,200 and it was all for his own use at the rate of about half a gram a day.

He said he would go to the storage unit near the gym to take the drug when he 'felt like a livener or a pick-me-up'.

Former bodybuilder Green said he had used steroids for 25 to 30 years and started buying them on behalf of customers at his gym after DeAsha arranged to give a training seminar a few months before the police raid.

He said he had made all the arrangements but some had gone through his wife's phone when he dictated messages to her as they lay in bed together.

He said the £2,300 found in his car was cash paid for steroids but the £56,000 found in the boiler room came from selling audio equipment and from his wife's business making ready meals for gym members.

Green said figures found on a note in his car related to plans for an extension at the gym and nothing to do with the supply of drugs.

Georgina Green has yet to give evidence but told police she had nothing to do with the alleged steroid business and that the boiler room money was cash from legitimate businesses.

The trial continues.