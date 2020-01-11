The 64 hectare - 160 acre - scheme is being proposed for land to the south west of the town at Litchardon Cross near Newton Tracey.

Bristol based Aura Power will be hosting a public exhibition at Lovacott Village Hall on Thursday, January 16 from 3pm to 7pm.

The Devon branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE Devon) is urging its members in North Devon has urged people to attend the exhibition to find out more.

The campaign group says the solar farm would be the largest one to ever be built in the county.

Aura Power says members of the project team will be available to discuss the plans, the studies undertaken so far and to answer questions.

The company intends to submit a planning application for the ground-based solar array, which it says would potentially generate approximately 49,000 megawatts of electricity every year.

The site would include an access track, transformer stations, an on-site sub station, a grid connection compound. Spare parts containers and security fencing.

It says the site is currently used for grazing and would continue to be used for sheep grazing.

It is proposing landscape screening around the site by adding trees and hedgerows.

It also said 'species rich wildflower strips' surrounding the site and inside it.

In a letter to local residents, Aura Power's project manager Chris Featonby said: "Currently environmental assessments of the proposed site and surrounding area are underway to establish potential impacts of the proposals and options for mitigation and enhancement where necessary."

CPRE Devon has concerns about the proposals, which it said cover a quarter of a square mile of farmland - bigger than the one proposed at Langford Farm in Mid Devon.

CPRE Devon Director Penny Mills said: "We urge local members to go along, as there are many concerns about these plans, including the visual impact of such a big solar array with all the security fencing that will be required over such a large area.

"There is also some doubt that the local grid has the capacity to handle the intermittent and uncontrollable electricity which will be generated."