Cave Man Cookery is now offering what has to be one of the most sustainable carveries in the country, with a choice of two meats, roast potatoes and three veg.

The eatery also does salads, wraps, tacos, burritos, gluten-free cakes, using only seasonal produce, and fair trade coffee, plus shakes and drinks.

New owner Adam Whitehead has reopened the carvery after it was closed for more than 18 months under his Cave Man Cookery banner and there is a huge drive to make everything as sustainable - and as healthy - as possible.

The business has teamed up with Plastic Free North Devon and is 100 per cent plastic free. Everything it offers is sourced as locally as possible, most of it within a 40-mile radius.

Adam runs the shop with his partner Lauren Sigrist and his friend Ollie Ward.

The veg comes from FJ Hartnoll and Son in Braunton and the meat from local farms via Robert Withecombe Butchers in Joy Street - Adam walks there to collect it.

It is all cooked on the premises, with no oils or homogenised fats, just local butter.

Every sustainable angle has been looked at - even the power is purchased from a company that only uses green energy sources.

Adam said they were keen to try and help the health of the planet as well as the health of their local community.

He added: "When any of our customers come in to try our food, we also offer some education (where wanted) about the food that they're eating.

"The nutritional benefits, as well as the benefits to the environment.

"We have thought about everything to try and have the least impact on global health as well as community health, by offering a good product that's well-cooked and of nutritional value."

Cave Man Cookery is also offering a free meal and a drink to the monthly winner of its ongoing beach clean competition - simply post pictures of yourself with the spoils after a litter pick or beach clean and tag Cave Man Cookery and Plastic Free North Devon.