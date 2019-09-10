Barnstaple was announced as one 100 towns in the running to benefit from major government funding to revitalise its high street last month.

North Devon Council has received confirmation its bid for investment for Barnstaple from the Future High Streets Fund has been shortlisted and will now go onto the next stage.

Development money awarded to North Devon Council (NDC), who tabled the bid working alongside Barnstaple Town Centre Management (BTCM), will be used to prepare a business case for the regeneration of the Barnstaple's high street.

Now the council would like to hear from residents about how they would like to see the town function in the future.

It is hoped ultimately the town will receive a share of the Government's £1billion fund.

Town centre manager Hannah Harrington said the bid had the potential to 'unlock great opportunities' for Barnstaple.

She said: "We are thrilled to have been selected as an awardee of the Future High Streets Fund and are excited to move into the second phase of the process.

"This could unlock some great opportunities for the town and its residents and transform Barnstaple's high street for the future.

"We have a strong vision for how we'd like to see the town centre transform - we'd like to increase the sense of community, find new commercial, leisure and cultural uses for some of our historical buildings and improve the travel connections around the town centre, amongst other areas for improvement - but we want to hear from the public about what matters to them."

The council and BTCM will be holding events later this year to ask businesses and stakeholders what they think needs to be improved,with community events also set to take place.

NDC's executive member for economic regeneration, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, said: "This is an excellent outcome for Barnstaple and North Devon overall; the regeneration of our largest town will also have a knock-on effect on the whole of the district.

"The Future High Streets Fund isn't about making the town look prettier, it's for bold new visions, projects that will transform high streets and make them fit for the future. We'd love to hear from North Devon's residents how they think we could improve Barnstaple going forward."

People can have their say by emailing highstreet@northdevon.gov.uk