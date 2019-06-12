They will all be appearing at a fundraiser Comedy Night in Barnstaple on Friday (June 14) on behalf of Barnstaple Amateur Boxing Club.

The headliner at the event in Queen Anne's Café on The Strand is Louis Burgess, an online musical stand up viral star with more than 50million views, seen and heard on Radio 4, ITV, UNILAD, Metro and many more.

He will be joined by Andy Costello, a cage fighter, boxer and judo champion turned stand up comedian.

Also appearing is Alf, the Devon-based one liner comedian Chris Leworthy, as seen on last year's Britain's Got Talent.

The glue that binds them is Barnstaple's own Luke Honnoraty, who will be compere on the night as well as cracking plenty of his own jokes.

The show will be raising money to help towards sending Barnstaple ABA boxer Liam Laird to California to represent England.

Tickets for the show are £10 and available from 07749 231121, or from Barnstaple ABC or Queen Anne's Café.

Doors open at 7 for 8pm.