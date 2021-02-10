Barnstaple Fringe TheatreFest seeks your thoughts on 2021 festival

Published: 1:00 PM February 10, 2021

The team behind Barnstaple’s Fringe TheatreFest are reaching out to the public for their thoughts on alternative way to host this year’s festival.

Due to the situation with Covid-19 the festival’s organising committee are facing a number of problems. North Devon Council is not currently issuing events licenses, The Queen’s Theatre won’t be reopening until the end of August and, the clincher, the festival is unlikely get public liability insurance for the event or insurance for the festival’s volunteer workforce.

Despite the challenges, the organisers have come up with an idea to continue the event in a new format, as Fringe TheatreFest’s Gill Nathanson explained: “We're looking at innovative ways to deliver a creative offer for this year as a do-able alternative. Our challenge is to create something that - without any live 'gatherings' - is unmistakably located in Barnstaple and has the distinctive TheatreFest stamp on it.

TheatreFest 2021 Idea

You have one person wearing a binaural recording headset and a GoPro camera on a headband. They are, in effect, a one-person recording unit. They are the only live attender at the festival and we see everything live-streamed from their point of view.

We watch from home on whatever device we favour – but we need to wear headphones to enjoy the full immersive and 'present' effect of the wrap-around sound.

There is a busy program of small-scale shows and events happening throughout Saturday in a variety of locations

The events are short, in line with the usual outside AltSpace programming, possibly just 5 -10 mins max.

The events are tightly time-tabled, so that we can choose to watch specific events, but the locations are not advertised in order to prevent people from gathering – which might still be compromising Covid regulations.

The person wearing mobile recording kit travels around Barnstaple from one event to another, taking in Barnstaple as they go. In between performances, chats could happen with a selection of people associated with Fringe.

“We are trying to gauge what kind of take-up we might have for such an event,” said Gill.

“So, we're asking you to respond as a potential audience member and to let us know whether or not this proposal is something that would interest you.”

If you would like to give your feedback on the alternative festival plan email: ndfringe@hotmail.com.