Heads Up Youth Theatre at Fringe TheatreFest Heads Up Youth Theatre at Fringe TheatreFest

Bill Buffery and Gill Nathanson said thanked all the event sponsors and said without them it simply could not happen.

They said audience members from far-flung parts of the UK have already re-booked accommodation for next year's Fringe after praising the quantity and quality of this year's festival.

They added: "Companies are clamouring to come back - the festival has earned the reputation of being the friendliest and most supportive on the circuit and ticket sales hit new highs this year."

A photocall was held at Barnstaple's Bridge Chambers to represent the many companies and individuals who made the event possible.

A Fringe TheatreFest show at Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple A Fringe TheatreFest show at Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple

This picture includes members of Heads Up Youth Theatre to represent the 78 theatre companies that took part.

In the photo are Talo Homes, Fringe TheatreFest's first overall festival sponsor, alongside other event and venue sponsors.

Gill and Bill are there, of course, plus Rosie Bracher, of Rosie Bracher Solicitors, who is not only a Gold Sponsor but also a volunteer and represents the 80 people who gave their time to make it all possible.

The Fringe saw 240 performances in 20 different locations from the High Street to the Queen's Theatre main stage and all points in between.

'Laurel and Hardy' were among this year's Fringe TheatreFest delegates. 'Laurel and Hardy' were among this year's Fringe TheatreFest delegates.

One company even travelled from New Zealand - via festivals in Eastern Europe - while others came from the Republic of Ireland and all around the UK.