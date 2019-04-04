The Commando Logistic Regiment (CLR) marching through Barnstaple and along the Strand. Picture: Sarah Howells The Commando Logistic Regiment (CLR) marching through Barnstaple and along the Strand. Picture: Sarah Howells

The Commando Logistic Regiment was exercising its right to march in Barnstaple after being granted the Honorary Freedom of the Town last year.

It was also an opportunity for people to celebrate with the troops following the news at the end of February that RMB Chivenor would be kept as a base after two years of uncertainty over its future.

The parade was led by the Band of the Royal Marines and featured service personnel from the Royal Marines as well as the Royal Navy and Army.

It set off from Taw Vale, made its way along the High Street to Northwalk and down the Strand, where the troops were inspected by Barnstaple mayor, Councillor Ian Roome and addressed by RMB Chivenor commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Alderson RM.

Lt Col Alderson said it was his fourth parade but the first time he had led one, he said: “It’s a really great honour to get from the town, I am grateful to the mayor and the town council to have given us the freedom of the town.

“I am grateful for the men and women of the units, who are form all over the navy, army and marines and it’s great for them to be able to be publicly seen but also to receive that support and encouragement from the community.

“In some ways the days celebrates the fact we are staying on as a garrison – I know the mayor is absolutely delighted. He has worked hard for a long time with other local councillors to make the profile of Chivenor rise to the top and be discussed at the highest level.”

Corporal Elliot Underwood RM said it was his first parade in Barnstaple. He added: “It was just great; it was really well put together and really well received by the public. I am based and live here so I would say this is my local community as well as where I work.”

