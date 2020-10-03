Independent businesses are taking part in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest, which runs from October 10-24.

Shops, cafés and businesses will be putting on special £5 offers for the duration of the campaign, which aims to boost the town centre and high street.

Businesses have already been signing up and more are encouraged to get on board before the fortnight kicks off.

This October’s festival follows the inaugural event in the town in June 2019.

Louise Darcy of Barnstaple Town Centre Management said: “We are delighted to be taking part in another fantastic Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

“Last year was a great success with participating businesses reporting a rise in first-time customers and with many of those customers of course, delighted to bag a bargain.

“This year has been tough on everyone, but particularly small independent businesses. It is vital for the town that people get out there and support the local businesses who have worked so hard to reopen.”

“The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

“We appreciate it when our community supports us, so these offers are to say thank you for that support, and to show just what great value our local businesses are.”

Businesses already signed up include Pots n Pans, Artisarni, Home Sweet Home, Tick Tock, Profoundly Alice, Just Jo, North Devon Chilies, Bazaar and Aleafia.

The festival is a free to join campaign, devised by grassroots organisation Totally Locally.

It works on the notion that if every adult who lives in Barnstaple spent £5 a week in local independent shops and businesses, it would mean inject more than £48million into the local economy each year.

Totally Locally’s Chris Sands said: “We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world, but small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets.

“Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive. It’s a conversation worth having!”

Any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Barnstaple should contact Barnstaple Town Centre Management at louise@barnstaple.co.uk.