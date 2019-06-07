Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and businesses will be putting on special offers for the duration of the campaign, which aims to boost the town centre and high street.

The Fiver Fest has been devised by Totally Locally, a marketing campaign for towns to help buck the trend of declining high streets.

It is hoped the campaign will encourage shoppers to get back into the town centre, shop with local traders and boost the local economy.

Who's taking part in Barnstaple Fiver Fest?

Shops confirmed to be taking part include Anji's Fashion; Baazaar; Block; Bull and Bear; The Crafty Beer Shop; The Gift and Card Outlet; iLab; Just Jo; Pots n Pans; The Retreat Salon; Super Heroes; Tick Tock; Treat Time and Youings.

Traders in Barnstaple Pannier Market will also be participating over the course of the week.

What deals are there?

The following deals have been confirmed for £5:

Anji's Fashion: Flip-flops/sliders/socks

Baazaar: Three Kitty Jane cards for £5

Block: Coffee and a bacon sandwich

Bull and Bear: Lunches

The Crafty Beer Shop: fiver per cent off all beers

The Gift and Card Outlet: Three cards for £5

iLab: £5 off screen repairs

Just Jo: Selected scarves

Pots n Pans: Drink pods

The Retreat Salon: £5 off dermabrasion facials

Super Heroes: Selected comics/bundles £5, paint a ceramic egg cup for £5

Tick Tock: Watches

Treat Time: Chocolate delight crepe, or homemade cake and hot drink

Youings: Three light up liquids for £5, Six £1 chocolates for £5, Dinosaur skeleton building kit.

Louise Darcy of Barnstaple Town Centre Management said: "We're joining in with the National Fiver Fest to give people some great bargains for local shoppers, but also to showcase the town and the fantastic range of independent shops and businesses we have here.

"If every adult in Barnstaple spent just £5 a week with their local independent shops and businesses instead of online or at the big supermarkets or chain stores it would be worth approximately £200,000 going directly into our local economy."