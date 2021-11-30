Barnstaple Fireworks event raises £12,000 for ChemoHero

After a two year break the Barnstaple Roundtable Fireworks event in conjunction with Barnstaple Rugby Club took place on November 7 with over 7,500 people in attendance.

The event was raising money for the North Devon Hospice and ChemoHero and celebrating the life of Lisa Wallis, the founder of the ChemoHero charity who sadly died back in September this year.

Barnstaple Roundtable chairman, Darren ‘Gonz’ Trick, said: “We were overwhelmed with the amazing response from the general public to the event and we had over 7,000 in attendance and we were very lucky with the weather.”

The firework extravaganza was started by Stanley Wallis, Lisa’s son and Stanley’s father Rob said: “I would like to thank everyone at Barnstaple Roundtable in helping to support the good work Lisa started and helping us to maintain and develop further to help other cancer sufferers across North Devon and in keeping Lisa’s memory alive.”

The fireworks raised over £12,000 and this money will be split equally between the North Devon Hospice and ChemoHero.

Darren added: “I would like to thank the support of Barnstaple Rugby Club, The Voice, The North Devon Gazette, The North Devon Journal and the many marshals and bucket collectors in making this event such a success after such a trying year for everyone living through Covid.”

Barnstaple Round Table are always on the lookout for new members and is a non-political, non-sectarian association open to men between the ages of 18 to 45, from any profession or trade and the key objective of the association is to empower each individual to make a positive impact at home, work and in his community.

You can contact the club at info@barnstapleroundtable.co.uk