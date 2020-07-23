The funeral of Watch Manager Steve Isaac from Barnstaple Fire Station will be held at North Devon Crematorium with the cortege arriving at 11.30am.

People have been invited to wear red and stand alongside Steve’s colleagues to pay their respects as the funeral procession makes its way into the crematorium.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions both the funeral and the wake are by invitation only, but Steve’s family would love to see anyone who wishes to turn out along the route.

Steve ‘Wurz’ Isaac died on July 6 aged 46 after a long battle with cancer, leaving his wife Nikki and daughters Shauna, Taylor and Bailey.

He joined the fire service in 1993 aged 19 and served for 27 years.

Tomorrow, after the cortege passes the White and Red watches from Barnstaple will provide an official guard of honour to escort it inside.

Anyone who wishes to line Old Torrington Road to the crematorium s very welcome but visitors are asked to park responsibly.

Donations can be made to the Over and Above, North Devon Cancer and Wellbeing Centre.

Anyone who wishes to watch the service at 11.40am can do so online at www.obitus.com with user name: Poco9344 and password: 734313.