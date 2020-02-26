Barnstaple's specialist rescue team was called to the farm to rescue four cows. Picture: Barnstaple Fire Station Barnstaple's specialist rescue team was called to the farm to rescue four cows. Picture: Barnstaple Fire Station

The cows at a farm in Tetcott had got stuck in a slurry pit.

Barnstaple's special rescue team was called to the address after a fire engine from Holsworthy and another rescue team from Camels Head.

Using special water equipment, mud mats and special lifting slings, the crews were able to return the livestock to safety before an extensive clean-up.

A statement from Barnstaple fire station said: "Without rescuing they stood no chance of surviving.

"After a long, hard and very messy time, Green Watch managed to get all four cows out.

"Using special lifting slings and the farmer's telehandler, the cows were dug out and lifted to safety. Then it was back to the station for a huge clean up."