A public consultation is being held at Barnstaple Library on Thursday, August 8 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm, where people can find out more about the six options being considered. All of the options propose closing eight fire stations, including Appledore and Woolacombe. Option 4 would see Barnstaple reduced from being fully staffed 24/7 to being staffed by 'while time' fire fighters during the day only, with on call staff providing the cover at night. A Woolacombe meeting on July 31 heard if this happened the Barnstaple aerial ladder platform would be unlikely to be available at night as there would be no one trained to operate it. The fire service says the proposals are all about making the best use of resources and matching them to the areas of greatest risk. Chief fire officer Lee Howell said