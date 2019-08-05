A public consultation is being held at Barnstaple Library on Thursday, August 8 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm, where people can find out more about the six options being considered.

All of the options propose closing eight fire stations, including Appledore and Woolacombe.

Option 4 would see Barnstaple reduced from being fully staffed 24/7 to being staffed by 'while time' fire fighters during the day only, with on call staff providing the cover at night.

A Woolacombe meeting on July 31 heard if this happened the Barnstaple aerial ladder platform would be unlikely to be available at night as there would be no one trained to operate it.

The fire service says the proposals are all about making the best use of resources and matching them to the areas of greatest risk.

Chief fire officer Lee Howell said "We all know that the main way to save lives is to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

"As a service, we have made great progress but we feel we can and should be doing more to make people and buildings safer.

"At the same time, we need to improve our ability to respond to emergencies and ensure we better match our resources to our risks. These proposals aim to do just that."

People can also find out more and have their say at www.dsfire.gov.uk.

