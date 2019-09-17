The colourful fun fair will be at Seven Brethren in Barnstaple from September 18 to 21. Picture: Robert Cudmore. The colourful fun fair will be at Seven Brethren in Barnstaple from September 18 to 21. Picture: Robert Cudmore.

Guests of Barnstaple Town Council will attend the ceremony at the Guildhall, from 11am.

The fair, which is believed to be the largest in Devon and Cornwall, will once again be at Seven Brethren until the evening of Saturday, September 21.

Fair provider the Showmen's Guild will be bringing some of the country's top attractions.

This year's fair marks the 90th year since the dodgems first appeared at Barnstaple.

Saturday, September 21 will see the 73rd Barnstaple Carnival take to the streets with a packed afternoon and evening of entertainment.

The main procession begins at 6pm after the crowning of the carnival queen.

It will follow the traditional route from the civic centre, along the Strand, Queen Street, Boutport Street and North Walk.