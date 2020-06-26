George Brayley, aged five, and his family watch as a convoy of hundreds of vehicles go past to help him celebrate the end of three-and-a-half years of chemo treatment. Picture: Simon Ellery George Brayley, aged five, and his family watch as a convoy of hundreds of vehicles go past to help him celebrate the end of three-and-a-half years of chemo treatment. Picture: Simon Ellery

George, aged five, was delighted as upwards of 500 vehicles from lorries and cranes to works vans, classic cars and motorcycles went past in a convoy.

Joined by mum and dad Kelly and Nic, and siblings Morgan, Thaila and Lillie, George rang a bell to mark the end of 1,170 days of chemo – three-and-a-half years – after being diagnosed with leukaemia when he was just two-years-old.

Following an idea from mum Kelly to give the budding petrolhead a treat, the massive convoy was organised by community champion Mickey Parker.

He put out an appeal on Facebook and had a huge response, with local companies offering to take part with their work vehicles and lorries, and people from across North Devon and beyond signing up to take part.

Vehicles came from around the South West to attend, including some unusual entries such as a Stagecoach bus and a ‘Batmobile’ all the way from Launceston.

Friends and neighbours turned out to clap the convoy and George was delighted when classmates and teachers from Orchard Vale School also turned out to celebrate with him.

Also in the convoy were representatives from the charities that have supported George and his family through the long treatment – ChemoHero, Everything Ellie, Care for Kids and CLIC Sargent.

Kelly said the event and convoy was ‘absolutely fantastic’. She said: “It was absolutely amazing, more than we could have ever imagined.

“North Devon and beyond made us proud. I don’t think George could believe his eyes it really made his celebration one to remember not just for us but for everyone. He definitely slept well last night.

“He loved that his teachers and school friends were there to cheer him on.”

