George Brayley, five, looking forward to his final day of chemotherapy after three-and-a-half years. Picture: Kelly Brayley

Classic cars, motorcycles, trucks and even a Batmobile will going past five-year-old George Brayley’s house at Sticklepath at 7pm.

George, who was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was two, will be outside with his family – mum Kelly, dad Nic and siblings Morgan, Thaila and Lillie - ringing a bell to mark the end of his 1,170 days of treatment.

Kelly first thought of the drive-by, as George is mad about anything with an engine and she had a good response but then she was put in touch with community volunteer Mickey Parker.

Since lockdown began Mickey has been delivering essential supplies and helping out wherever he can all over North Devon.

George Brayley cleaning up his own car ready for the big drive by to mark the end of more than three years of chemo. Picture: Kelly Brayley

He put the word out on Facebook and had a huge response, with vehicles of all kinds expected from across North Devon and beyond.

The vehicles will gather at Roundswell Business Park (EX31 3NL) from 6pm, make their way up to the Cedars roundabout and then turn right towards Barnstaple, with George’s house near the school playing field.

George takes his final chemo tablet today and Kelly said at some point in the near future he’ll go back to Exeter hospital for a final heart check, before hopefully ringing the ‘end of treatment’ bell there.

Kelly said: “He has done really well. He did have a bit of a blip in October 2017 when he had pneumonia, but 10 days in hospital and he was fighting fit again.

“At the beginning of this month he contracted chicken pox. As you can imagine it’s difficult to isolate a five-year-old and he’s full of energy.”

Kelly has sent letters to nearby neighbours explaining about the convoy and invited them to watch or join in, but said any disruption would not last too long.

She said: “This is just a little moment for George. He is a typical boy, he loves anything with an engine.”

People have responded from around the South West, including Plymouth, Bude, Weston-Super-Mare and even a ‘Batmobile’ from Launceston.

Kelly said: “It’s really heart-warming, because they don’t know George and most of those people would never have seen him, but his story has touched them. We are just absolutely blown away.”

You can also keep up to date with via the drive-by Facebook page.