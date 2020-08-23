Andy and Lewis Chappell, along with Andy’s partner Ronnie Brennan and her daughter Olivia, completed the bike ride for the Amber Foundation.

The charity, which is based in Chawleigh, offers housing and support to young people struggling with homelessness and long term unemployment.

The group were originally planning to complete the Prudential RideLondon, which was scheduled to take place on August 15 and 16. While the coronavirus pandemic meant the event could not go ahead, organisers launched a virtual version of the mass-ride so people could still raise money for charity anywhere in the country.

Team Brennan Chappell signed up and plotted their own 100-mile cycle challenge using the roads of Devon and Somerset, and completed it on Saturday, August 15.

Despite having to contend with a day of driving rain, they finished the route in six hours and 15 minutes, climbing 5,000 feet.

Andy, who runs Gas Rite in Barnstaple, said: “Being a local foundation for young people in trouble Amber really appealed to us as a company – it’s a really good cause.

“I’ve always been prepared to take on and trust young people at my business and they have helped build it up to what it is today.

“Sometimes all someone needs is a chance. We’re keen to raise as much money as possible so if you can spare anything at all please go to our fundraising page.”

Rebecca Fry, Fundraising Manager at Amber, said: “Coronavirus and the resultant lockdown has meant that Amber’s work has never been more needed.

“Despite the challenges posed we have stayed open throughout the last few months to remain a safe haven for disadvantaged young people who would otherwise have had nowhere safe to be during this difficult time.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Andy, Lewis, Ronnie and Olivia took on this challenge despite the original RideLondon event being cancelled and battled through on the day despite the appalling conditions.

“We rely hugely on fundraising to continue to offer our vital services so are massively grateful to them for their support.”