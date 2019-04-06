The Crafty Beer Shop has opened in Butchers Row, selling a wide range of craft beers from the UK and around the world.

As well as wall of top-rated beers from pale ales to stouts, the shop also stocks ciders and spirits, including a selection of gins.

Behind the counter are Alan and Lisa Gidman, who wanted to bring something new to Barnstaple after moving into the area from Liverpool last year.

Alan, who left a career in IT to set up the shop, said: “Everyone’s got different tastes and we’ve tried to bring in a range of different beers from around the country.

“The craft beer scene is spreading, and we thought we would bring the best of British to Barnstaple.”

Alan and Lisa plan to keep the stock rotating each week, and have set up a website where people can place their order online and collect it in-store.

They will also be holding ticketed ‘meet the brewer’ events, with the first taking place on Wednesday, April 17.