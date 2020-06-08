Barnstaple county councillor Mr Greenslade, aged 71, is facing two historic allegations of indecent assault and one of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s and 2000s.

His original trial began at Exeter Crown Court on March 16 but was halted when one of the jury panel had to go into isolation because a family member had coronavirus symptoms.

The new trial is now scheduled for February 1, 2021 and listed to last up to seven days.

Mr Greenslade has always denied all of the allegations.

He has been accused of assaulting two of the women while on county council business and the third while he was working as an accountant in the 1990s.

He is still a sitting Barnstaple county councillor and had also served as leader of the county council, as well as a longstanding North Devon Council member – of which he has also been leader – until he stood down at the last election.