North Devon Council says the military operating the site say it is very quiet today and they are concerned that issues with the testing portal website last night has put people off attending.

People can just turn up and be registered on site up to 4pm today, as long as they are eligible for a test.

That is someone who has coronavirus symptoms who is aged 65 or over, an essential worker or someone who cannot work from home (such as construction workers or delivery drivers).

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can be tested if they live with an essential worker, a person aged 65 or over, or someone who travels to work.

You can also go for a test if you have a clinical referral from NHS 111 online.

Coronavirus symptoms are a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

