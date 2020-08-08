Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery of Multi Story Theatre have been funded to research and develop the play through interviews with local people about their experiences of the town now and how it has changed, or stayed the same.

In the early 17th century Barnstaple was a multi-cultural society, with visitors from around the world due to trade, as well as outbreaks of plague and political intrigue – all things people would still relate to today.

The play aims to take stock of where we are now in the 21st century through focussing on a specific incident in North Devon’s history: The Great Flood of 1607.

Gill and Bill would usually have just organised another successful Fringe TheatreFest in June and have Multi Story performances through the summer, but all of that is on hold.

The script for the community play would be written at the end of this year and the play itself is earmarked for autumn 2021.

The questions would ask people about their hopes and fears for Barnstaple’s future, what they enjoy about living there, what they would change and how it has shaped them.

Any young people that would like to take part are invited to email office@multistorytheatre.co.uk or call 07974 569849.