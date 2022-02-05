Barnstaple Town Council’s Mayor, Cllr Alan Rennles is launching a campaign for local support for Barnstaple’s much-loved carnival which will run for its 75th Birthday this year.

Mayor Rennles said: “The Carnival Committee work so hard each year to put on this fantastic event. However, as we know they have been unable to run it for the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019 - Credit: Barnstaple Town Council

“Last year the people of Barnstaple worked really hard to get the Fair back in September so this year I’d love to see the same community spirit getting behind the return of the Carnival.

“Because of the pandemic, fundraising has been on hold and now in addition to this, the committee are without Chairman of many years, John White.

“I would like to rally the community and local businesses to get behind the Carnival this year to make it happen again. This is its 75th Birthday and they need to fill a funding gap of £5000 in order for it to go ahead on September 17, 2022.

Cllr Alan Rennles - Credit: Barnstaple Town Council

“I’m sure that we can do this, and that there are people in town who can offer their time if nothing else, to be a part of getting this fabulous day co-ordinated and off the ground once more.”

If you would like to volunteer time or to offer any donations you can email Irene@ihockin.f9.co.uk