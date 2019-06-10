Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Sunday (June 9) at the traffic lights on Alexandra Road at the junction with Bear Street.

Emergency services were called around 1.50pm after the woman was in collision with a black Volkswagen.

A police spokesman said the woman, who is aged 71 and from Barnstaple, sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s from Barnstaple, has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

Police are investigating the incident and have urged any witnesses or anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage to contact them by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or telephoning 101, quoting log number 0459 of 09/06/19.