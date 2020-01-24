Police said it was reported that a black VW Golf driven by a 38-year-old man from the Bideford area was in collision with an 83-year-old man from the Braunton area.

It happened in the Barnstaple bound carriageway of the A361 outside Marshall Volkswagen.

Police said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries that, at this time, are being treated as potentially life threatening. He remains in hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Local police and members of the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and the road remained closed for some time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with any dash cam footage of the incident to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 624 of January 23.