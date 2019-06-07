Dominic Viner carried on dealing even after the police had caught him red-handed twice and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine, worth £70,000 and over £20,000 cash. He supplied on a wholesale and retail basis and had lists of customers on his phone which showed at one stage they owed him £45,000 for drugs. Phone evidence showed the gang had at least 46 different customers He recruited friends Christopher Hommell and Adam Moulton, who helped distribute the drugs and collect debts, and a third man, Jacob Cox to act as couriers. Viner's original gang was broken up by police on March 31, 2017, when a surveillance team watched Hommell and Moulton arrive at Viner's former home in Wester-Moor Way, Barnstaple and go inside before leaving shortly afterwards. Police stopped Hommell and Moulton and seized 999 grams of high purity cocaine and £19,705 cash. Moulton fled when police raided his home in Barnstaple but dropped a bag with £1,550 cash and a cutting agent. Viner carried on dealing and was caught again four months later in July 2017. This time he was with Cox and they were taking cocaine to sell in Bideford on the A39. They tried to outrun the police but were stopped and Cox was seen throwing a bag containing 111 grams of cocaine out of the car. Viner, who was driving the BMW, had cash, two phones and a bag with traces of cocaine on it. The final drug bust was at a hotel in Barnstaple where Viner was staying February 10 this year and was caught with 89 grams of cocaine worth up to £8,000 and £1,740 cash. Viner, aged 28, of Raleigh Meadow, Barnstaple, admitted conspiracy to supply, two counts of possession with intent to supply, and one of possession of criminal property. Hommell, aged 27, of Greenbank Road, Barnstaple; and Moulton, aged 35, of Market Street, Ilfracombe; admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine. Cox, aged 24, of Town Walk, Barnstaple, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. A fifth man, Christopher Robertson, aged 31, of no fixed address, who bought cocaine in bulk to share with guests at a family party, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Viner was jailed for 14 years two months, Hommell for five years, seven months, and Moulton for four years, four months. Cox was curfewed for four weeks and sent on a drug rehabilitation programme; and Robertson was jailed for ten months, suspended for 15 months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (June 7). He told Viner: