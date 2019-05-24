The Barnstaple Climate Strike saw school pupils parade banners and placards through the town over lunchtime with the message 'save our planet, it's not too late'.

A strong crowd gathered at North Devon Leisure Centre and marched over Barnstaple Longbridge before handing in a petition at North Devon Council's Lynton House.

Barnstaple Youth Strike 4 Climate organisers Harvey Hennessy and Molly Elliott. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Youth Strike 4 Climate organisers Harvey Hennessy and Molly Elliott. Picture: Matt Smart

From there they visited the Strand, the High Street and Boutport Street to deliver their message before finishing in the Square.

The march was organised by Barnstaple Students Harvey Hennessy, 15, and Molly Elliot, 15, with help and support from Extinction Rebellion North Devon and Plastic Free North Devon.

Both Harvey and Molly said they were impressed by Friday's turnout.

"We're really happy with this. We're so impressed and it's really encouraging and good that so many people have come to make a stand," said Molly.

"I think because Exeter is quite far away we wanted to do one in Barnstaple so it would be easier for people to come and make themselves heard."

Harvey said: "We've had enough of Government inaction with climate change and we want everyone to act now, otherwise we won't have a future.

"North Devon is part of the biosphere and is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and should be leading in an inspirational way."

