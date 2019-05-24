The Barnstaple Climate Strike saw school pupils parade banners and placards through the town over lunchtime with the message 'save our planet, it's not too late'. A strong crowd gathered at North Devon Leisure Centre and marched over Barnstaple Longbridge before handing in a petition at North Devon Council's Lynton House. From there they visited the Strand, the High Street and Boutport Street to deliver their message before finishing in the Square. The march was organised by Barnstaple Students Harvey Hennessy, 15, and Molly Elliot, 15, with help and support from Extinction Rebellion North Devon and Plastic Free North Devon. Both Harvey and Molly said they were impressed by Friday's turnout.