The 'class of 1969' who attended Barnstaple Boys Secondary Modern aka Blacksell's Academy held a reunion at Barnstaple Rugby Club in the summer.

But shortly after they lost two to cancer: Kenny Staniforth - the father of Lisa Mackenzie from The Voice - and Gill Barthram, wife of old classmate John Barthram.

Now on Saturday they will walk from the rugby club at around 11.30am, making their way along the Tarka Trail to Braunton and back.

Organiser Tony Brown said they expected around 15 to take part on the day and were hoping to raise at least £2,000 for the charity.

Their summer reunion after 50 years had been a great success, with people travelling from around the South West to attend.

Tony said: "The fact it was such a good night, I thought that it would be nice to get together again and do something that's going to help the charity."

If you would like to make a donation, go to the Class of 69 10 Mile Charity Walk Facebook page.