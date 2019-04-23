Barnstaple's civic centre. Picture: Sarah Howells Barnstaple's civic centre. Picture: Sarah Howells

The 10-storey tower block in North Walk used to provide offices for Devon County Council, North Devon Council, the BBC and HM Courts and Tribunal Service, has been empty since 2016.

It is hoped the building and land will provide a mixed development which includes housing.

The building is being marketed by NPS Group and Vickery Holman Property Consultants on the behalf of the building's current owners Devon County Council.

A brochure for the building says: “The property itself is iconic within the town's skyline, extending to 10 storeys with an adjoining annexe.”

The civic centre in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart The civic centre in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart

It adds: “the property provides a rare opportunity in this popular North Devon town and our client is keen to identify an appropriate developer/buyer for the property.”

Proposals for the development of the building are being invited for submission by June 28.

The county council would not be drawn on what sort of proposals it was looking for. A spokesman said: “The Civic Centre is now being actively marketed and we await responses to that marketing exercise.”

Land owner North Devon Council (NDC) is in the process of preparing a development brief for the site.

NDC's Head of Place, Michael Tichford said any redevelopment must be able to complement and strengthen the town centre.

He said: “North Devon Council would welcome the redevelopment or refurbishment of the former Civic Centre to again allow active use of this key site in the town centre.

“A development brief is being updated to give guidance on future potential uses, and this document will reflect the wider aspirations for this area of Barnstaple and the public sector ownerships around the building.

“Any future use must complement and strengthen the town centre and High Street. North Devon Council will continue to work with its partners, including Devon County Council, to bring forward appropriate development.”

Staff at NDC left the centre in 2015. DCC followed suit in 2016, moving 250 staff into the adjacent annex building after a £2million refurbishment.

NDC's move from the 1960s-built tower block came after more than 40 years at the site, saving them what was estimated to be £300,000 a year.