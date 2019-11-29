Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: AW Photographic

The crowd enjoyed two hours of entertainment from local performers organised by Barnstaple Town Centre Management before the big countdown to the switch on, carried out this year by the winner of The Voice community hero competition and the Queen's Theatre pantomime stars.

This year Des Adams from Goodleigh was chosen for his tireless work for numerous local charities, including an annual pumpkin competition on behalf of Over and Above.

The evening saw performances from Stagecoach Performing Arts, young duo Idol Giants, followed by the launch of the Gazette's Light Up a Life appeal in conjunction with both hospices.

Then Braunton Academy School Choir made the public debut of their Christmas song Decorate the Darkness, written by Jim Jones, to raise money and awareness for the Ask for Jake community group set up following the death of Jake McPhail.

Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: AW Photographic

There was also performances from Yazzy and Dancing Feet.

The whole event was streamed live and can still be viewed on the North Devon Gazette Facebook page.

