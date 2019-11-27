Barnstaple Town Council's annual event will include stalls, crafts, food and drink plus the return of Santa's Guildhall Grotto.

The fayre opens at the Pannier Market at 6.30pm with the popular community carol concert joined by local choirs.

Santa's Grotto will be open for business, with entry £2 which includes a small gift.

The market will be full of local craft stalls plus a range of North Devon food and drink producers and street food.

Keep an eye out for the stilt walkers too.

The fayre is an opportunity to kick start your Christmas and get into the festive spirit or pick up a few more gifts.

Proceeds from the stall pitches and grotto will go to the Mayor's chosen charities for the year 2019-2020.

These are Age Concern Barnstaple plus the See Hear Centre in Barnstaple.