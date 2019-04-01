The Solidarity Vigil held in Barnstaple for the victims of the Christchurch massacre. Picture: Syed Jusef The Solidarity Vigil held in Barnstaple for the victims of the Christchurch massacre. Picture: Syed Jusef

The Solidarity Vigil was held in the Square at noon and was organised by Stand Up to Racism North Devon and Barnstaple Islamic Centre.

The attack on the Linwood and Al Noor mosques in Christchurch happened while families were at paryert and saw 50 people killed and more than 50 injured.

Organisers of the Barnstaple vigil said they wanted to show solidarity with the victims of such horrendous crimes, wherever they happen.

They said: “It is also at this particular point in time about standing shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim sisters and brothers bringing love and solidarity.

“It means deepening our friendships and being prepared to look out at all times for those who feel vulnerable.”

