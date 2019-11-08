Our Lady's School pupils at Barnstaple Children's Remembrance Service 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Our Lady's School pupils at Barnstaple Children's Remembrance Service 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The 15th annual service which featured children from all of the town's schools was also being held in the year which marks the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day in 1919.

A remembrance service was led by the Reverend David Fletcher and included a lone piper and a bugler, who played the last post, followed by two minutes' silence.

The prefects of The Park Community School read First World War poems In Flanders Fields by John McCrae and Dulce Et Decorum Est by Wilfred Owen.

The annual Barnstaple remembrance service will take place this Sunday, November 10, at Rock Park from 10.30am.

Orchard Vale School pupils at Barnstaple Children's Remembrance Service 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Orchard Vale School pupils at Barnstaple Children's Remembrance Service 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Towns and villages across North Devon will be holding Remembrance Sunday services at churches and war memorials.

**** If you would like us to feature remembrance event pictures from your community, please email them to us at tony.gussin@archant.co.uk .

