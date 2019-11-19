The event is being held at St John the Baptist Church in Newport from 4pm to 5pm and all are welcome to attend.

The Reverend Andy Dodwell said November was always associated with Remembrance Sunday, which was very important but there was no opportunity to remember those who have passed away during times of peace.

He said: "This special service - to be held in Newport, Barnstaple - provides the opportunity for us to remember, to commemorate and to honour our nearest and dearest in a simple, but powerful ceremony of flowers.

"Everyone attending is invited to bring a flower representing their loved one. During the service these flowers will be woven into a display made up of all of the individual flowers.

"It doesn't matter whether you are a regular church goer, or have hardly set foot in a church before.

"And it doesn't matter whether you are still grieving, or feeling strong, whether you are angry, confused, guilty or lost."

For more information call Rev Andy Dodwell on 01271 371068 or email revdodwell@gmail.com .