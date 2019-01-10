Two fire engines from Barnstaple were caleld to the Cattle Market toilets at around 11am this morning.

Upon arrival they found a fire in the refuse chute in one of the toilets and managed to extinguish it.

But North Devon Council said the fire has forced it to close the toilets for the rest of the day.

In a post on Facebook the council said: “Thanks to Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service for attending to the scene and making sure everything was safe.

“It appears someone chose to set fire to the toilet tissue in one of the cubicles.

“We hope to reopen the toilet block tomorrow once the smoke has fully cleared.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”